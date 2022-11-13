English
    ACB files case over alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore DJB funds

    According to the Anti-corruption Branch (ACB), the vigilance department of the DJB got to know about the embezzlement in 2019 and complained to it.

    PTI
    November 13, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
    Image: shutterstock

    The Anti-corruption Branch Saturday filed a case in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) funds of Rs 20 crore, officials said.

    A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) has been registered in ACB police station, a senior officer said.

    They said the case was registered against public persons of DJB, private players and bank officials.
