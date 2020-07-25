ABVP rubbishes harassment allegation against president, calls it NSUI's 'derogatory propaganda'

The RSS-affiliated students' union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) rubbished harassment allegations levelled against its president, Dr Subbiah Shanmugam. The ABVP called it a malicious and derogatory propaganda run by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) with a “fake video purported as harassment”. It demanded an investigation into the claims made by NSUI.

On July 24, NSUI tweeted a video claiming that a woman was harassed by ABVP National President, but no action was taken yet against him.



A lady gets harassed by ABVP's President @subbiah_doctor. Yet no action is taken against him. Why would an action be taken against him? He is associated with RSS-BJP. Political influence of theirs is safeguarding such criminals as they have done for others. #ShameOnABVP pic.twitter.com/ToJbFmrVyg

— NSUI (@nsui) July 24, 2020

“Why would an action be taken against him? He is associated with RSS-BJP. Political influence of theirs is safeguarding such criminals as they have done for others,” said NSUI with the two minutes six seconds video clip.

The NSUI further demanded that the ABVP president should be sacked.

The incident reportedly followed a disagreement over parking slots at the housing society.

The 62-year-old widow living alone in her apartment in Chennai city suburbs filed a police complaint against Dr Subbiah at the Adambakkam Police Station on July 11, reported The Indian Express. In her complaint, the woman attached CCTV footage and photos that purportedly show the ABVP leader urinating at her doorstep.

The issue gained momentum after the NSUI tweeted the video on July 24.

Following this, ABVP issued an official statement saying the NSUI was running “a malicious, derogatory propaganda against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam with a fake video purported as harassment.”



Official Statement NSUI is a running malicious, derogatory propaganda against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam with a fake video purported as harassment. pic.twitter.com/cvZes8xOhm — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) July 24, 2020



“ABVP demands investigation be done on the claims by NSUI which are libellous in nature and have invited legal action against the national office bearers of INC, IYC and the NSUI,” it said in the statement.

It admitted that there was an issue of parking slots at the residential society between two families including Dr Subbiah’s family and it was “owing to lack of communication.”

"Now the families have thoroughly discussed the issue and are coming to a resolution without any ill-will against each other,” added the statement.

Reacting upon the ABVP’s statement, the NSUI said it was happy to note that “ABVP accepts that harassment charges were indeed made against their national president.”

As for the charges being caused due to "misunderstanding", it is evident that the ABVP and BJP are putting pressure on the complainant and media, said NSUI.