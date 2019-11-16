App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABVP march against defacement of Vivekanada's statue at JNU

They also demanded an inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, JNUSU has denied its involvement in the incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS, took out torchlight processions in the northern and southern parts of the city on Saturday protesting against the defacement of Swami Vivekananda's statue at JNU.

The torchlight procession in the northern part moved from Shyambazar crossing to Viveknanda's ancestral home on Bidhan Sarani, while another was taken out on arterial Rash Behari Avenue in the south.

The ABVP alleged that the defacement of Vivekananda's statue, which is yet to be unveiled, at the administrative block of the central university in the national capital was orchestrated by the Left-dominated JNU Students' Union.

Close

They also demanded an inquiry into the incident. The statue of the monk, who was a key figure in the introduction of Vedanta and Yoga to the western world and is credited with raising interfaith awareness, besides setting up the Ramakrishna Mission, was defaced and objectionable messages allegedly directed at the BJP and its affiliates were found at the base of the statue.

related news

JNUSU has denied its involvement in the incident.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #ABVP #JNU #Swami Vivekananda

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.