Abu Salem writes to Yogi Adityanath, seeks protection of ancestral land in Azamgarh

Abu Salem, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the encroachment on his ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district.

Salem is currently serving a life imprisonment in Mumbai Central Jail for the 1993 blasts.

Salem's lawyer Rajesh Singh said he has written to Yogi Adityanath, DM of Azamgarh, SP and the SHO of Saraymeer Police station. "If nothing concrete is done by the police, then a case will be registered against the culprits under section 156,” said Salem’s lawyer.

In the application, Salem has written that the ‘Khatuani’ (official land records) received by his family on March 30, 2013, shows him and his brother as owners of the land, whereas the landowner's name had been changed in the ‘Khatauni’ received on December 6, 2017.