App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 13, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Abu Salem writes to Yogi Adityanath, seeks protection of ancestral land in Azamgarh

Salem's lawyer Rajesh Singh said he has written to Yogi Adityanath, DM of Azamgarh, SP and the SHO of Saraymeer Police station. "If nothing concrete is done by the police, then a case will be registered against the culprits under section 156,” said Salem’s lawyer.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Abu Salem, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the encroachment on his ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district.

Salem is currently serving a life imprisonment in Mumbai Central Jail for the 1993 blasts.

Salem's lawyer Rajesh Singh said he has written to Yogi Adityanath, DM of Azamgarh, SP and the SHO of Saraymeer Police station. "If nothing concrete is done by the police, then a case will be registered against the culprits under section 156,” said Salem’s lawyer.

In the application, Salem has written that the ‘Khatuani’ (official land records) received by his family on March 30, 2013, shows him and his brother as owners of the land, whereas the landowner's name had been changed in the ‘Khatauni’ received on December 6, 2017.

Read More

tags #Abu Salem #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC