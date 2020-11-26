PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Absolutely wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Arvind Kejriwal

The Haryana government on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the state’s borders with Delhi as well.

PTI
File Image
File Image

It is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centre’s new farm laws and water cannons are being used on them, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Haryana put up road barricades along its border with Punjab on Wednesday as farmers in the adjoining state massed with their tractor-trailers for their "Delhi Chalo” march to protest against the laws.

Water cannons were used at least twice to disperse them and stop them from going to Delhi.

Close
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi chief minister said peaceful demonstration was a constitutional right of the farmers. "All the three farming bills of the central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing them, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water canons are being used on them. This is absolutely wrong. Peaceful demonstrations are their constitutional right,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

related news

The Haryana government on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the state’s borders with Delhi as well.

The BJP-ruled Haryana government has suspended bus services to Punjab.

The three laws — the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent.

Protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre’s farm laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy” of big corporates.

The government has maintained that the farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #farm bill protest #Farm Bills #Haryana #India #Punjab

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.