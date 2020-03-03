App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Absconding Delhi shooter Shahrukh arrested from Uttar Pradesh

A video of the man, wearing a red t-shirt, had gone viral on social media

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested Shahrukh, the man who had opened fire at police during violence in northeast Delhi on February 24, and was absconding.

A video of the man, wearing a red t-shirt, had gone viral on social media.

The accused was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on March 3, news agency ANI has reported.

The Delhi Police will brief the media on details of the arrest later on March 3, said the report.

(This is a breaking news, updates will follow)

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 12:49 pm

