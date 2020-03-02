App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Abrogation of Article 370: SC refuses to refer pleas to 7-member bench

Supreme Court said that there is no reasons to refer batch of petitions challenging validity of abrogation of provisions of Article 370 to a larger seven-judge bench.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on March 2 turned down petitions for a larger seven-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

In effect, the matter will be heard by a five judge bench.

The apex court delivered its verdict on whether a batch of petitions, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, would be referred to a larger seven-judge bench.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice NV Ramana had reserved its order on this issue on January 23.

Opposing the plea, the Centre had said abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which granted special status to erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, had become 'fait accompli', leaving sole option to accept the change.

NGO People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association and an intervenor have sought referring of the matter to a larger bench on grounds that two apex court’s judgements — Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir in 1970, which dealt with the issue of Article 370 — are in direct conflict with each other and therefore the current bench of five judges could not hear the issue.

The Centre had on August 5, 2019, abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Legal #Supreme Court

