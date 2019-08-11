Abrogation of Article 370 is the need of the hour, says M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on August 11 backed the scrapping of special status under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was the need of the hour.

The issue should also be seen from the national perspective and people of the country should stand with their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir, he said at the launch of his book, a chronicle of his two years in office.

"Abrogation of Article 370 is the need of the hour... it is in the interest of the nation for its safety and security," Naidu said.