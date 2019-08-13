Abrogation of Article 370: How Modi government's move will affect bilateral ties with Pakistan, global politics

The abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories has caused quite an upheaval. Even though the move was motivated by domestic politics, its implications will be felt beyond India.

Next-door neighbour Pakistan, which shares the border with J&K, has condemned the decision with Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it an attempt to "change the demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing".

Pakistan has retaliated by “downgrading diplomatic ties” and suspending bilateral trade. The decision was made by Pakistan’s National Security Committee, which is chaired by Khan. Besides, the Indian High Commissioner was sent back with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying, "Our ambassadors will no longer be in New Delhi and their counterparts here will also be sent back."

Since bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has anyway been slow in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, experts believe that New Delhi will not feel the pinch of the fresh face-off.

On August 9, Pakistan suspended operations of Samjhauta Express at Wagah border as well as Thar Express, which has been running between Jodhpur and Pakistan's Karachi. On August 10, Pakistan suspended the Lahore-Delhi friendship bus service.

Post-abrogation of Article 370, the relations between India and Pakistan are bound to get sour. The government of Pakistan recently tweeted:

Pakistan is seen sulking as it feels scrapping of Article 370 is a breach of the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, it feels that the decision is unilateral, a departure from the Simla Agreement of 1972. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asserted that it is an internal decision and that amendment of the Constitution is under India’s sovereign jurisdiction.

Pakistan is expected to seek the intervention of the United Nations.

Besides, Pakistani political parties are taking a hard-line approach on the Indian move. It remains to be seen if the neighbouring country will intensify its support to rebel groups in the Valley to foment tension, especially after the United States has threatened sanctions so as to get Islamabad to curtail home-grown jihadist groups to fuel the Kashmiri separatist movement.

US and China will be invariably involved

The move has also caused worry to Washington, which is on the brink of ending an 18-year-old war with Afghanistan and withdraw its troops from the country, with Pakistan playing a significant role in bringing peace.

On the other hand, China also doesn’t seem to be happy with Ladakh being made into a Union Territory, which means it will be directly under the rule of the central government. It is unhappy, that the Centre will try to take over Aksai Chin, an area China has administered power over. At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), it is likely to support Pakistan on the issue.

Meanwhile, Russia has officially backed India, saying scrapping Article 370 is New Delhi's internal matter; and United Kingdom has also shown support.

Please note: The UNSC has five permanent members – the US, the UK, France, Russia and China. All five members (P5) have the power to veto.

What the United Nations has said

While UNSC President Joanna Wronecka has refused to comment on the issue, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on both countries to “refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir”.

"The Secretary-General also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of the UN Secretary General, in a statement.

