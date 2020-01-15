App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Abrogation of Article 370 a 'historic step': Army chief Naravane

In his address at the 72nd Army Day function, Gen Naravane also said that the move has disrupted the proxy war by the "western neighbour"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on January 15, hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step".

Gen Naravane also said that the move has disrupted the proxy war by the "western neighbour".

The armed forces have a "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function, at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

Close

"We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them," he said.

How Strong is India's Military

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 11:59 am

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Indian Army #MM Naravane

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.