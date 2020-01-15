Abrogation of Article 370 a 'historic step': Army chief Naravane

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on January 15, hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step".

Gen Naravane also said that the move has disrupted the proxy war by the "western neighbour".

The armed forces have a "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function, at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

"We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them," he said.