App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

About 90 percent of retail network resumes operations: Royal Enfield

"While most of these stores are completely operational, the stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by local authority guidelines," the company added.

PTI

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said 90 percent of its retail network across India has reopened and resumed operations. As of Wednesday, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service, the company said in a statement.

"While most of these stores are completely operational, the stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by local authority guidelines," it added.

Royal Enfield said its facilities, offices and stores across India had remained closed in compliance with government guidelines between March 22 and May 5, 2020. Since May 6, it has gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner.

Close

The company further said it has rolled out a slew of initiatives that offer contactless purchase and service experience.

related news

Through several digital and online conveniences and 'At-your-doorstep' services, Royal Enfield aims to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free purchase and ownership journey.

Commenting on the measures Royal Enfield Chief Commercial Officer Lalit Malik said: "Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free."

These initiatives will ensure the safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience, he added.

Customers can also book Royal Enfield motorcycles online now with the option for a home test ride. Once the booking is done a customer needs to connect with the closest local dealer and complete payment formalities through e-payment options and the motorcycle can be home delivered, the statement said.

The company said it has also deployed 'Service on Wheels' - a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles to undertake almost 90 per cent of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #Royal Enfield #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Mumbai cases cross Wuhan peak; India's recovery outpaces active cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Mumbai cases cross Wuhan peak; India's recovery outpaces active cases

Our digital strength helped us to serve customers during COVID-19: Satishwar Balakrishnan, CFO, Aegon Life

Our digital strength helped us to serve customers during COVID-19: Satishwar Balakrishnan, CFO, Aegon Life

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.