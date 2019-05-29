App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

About 8,000 guests to attend swearing-in ceremony; special 'Dal Raisina' to be served

Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen's speciality 'Dal Raisina' will be served to foreign delegates in a dinner to be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind to dignitaries after the function.

A highest ever 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers May 30.

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries, Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson Ashok Malik said May 29.

"This is for the first time that 8,000 guests will be attending the swearing-in ceremony that will be held from 7 pm to 8.30 pm on Thursday," Mailk said.

He said it will be the biggest event held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

About 4,500-5,000 guests have attended such ceremonies earlier.

There will be light snacks for the guests attending the swearing-in ceremony like 'Paneer Tikka', the official said.

"There will be a dinner which will be hosted by the president for about 40 guests. It will begin at 9 pm," Malik said.

One of the key dishes 'Dal Raisina' will be served in the dinner, he told PTI.

"Dal Raisina, a speciality of Rashtrapati Bhavan's kitchen, is cooked for about 48 hours. Its main ingredients are brought from Lucknow.

"The preparation of Dal Raisina started Tuesday," the spokesperson said.

Leaders of all BIMSTEC countries have confirmed their participation in the prime minister's swearing-in ceremony.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov have confirmed their participation at the event.

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, and Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli have confirmed their participation at the ceremony.

President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering have also confirmed their attendance at the event.

From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will represent the country at the ceremony.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, besides former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also attend the event, party sources said.
First Published on May 29, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dal Raisina #India #Narendra Modi #Rashtrapati Bhavan

