About 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 19 days: Health ministry

(Image: Reuters)

Nearly 4.5 million (44,49,552) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine shots in merely 19 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

India became the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark, achieving this feat in 18 days.

"Many other countries have had a head start of almost 65 days. India launched the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has also shown a progressive increase," the ministry said.

In a span of 24 hours, 3,10,604 people were vaccinated across 8,041 sessions, it said, adding that 84,617 sessions have been conducted so far.

India's COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 1.55 lakh (1,55,025) and comprises just 1.44 percent of the total infections.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The day-on-day change in the number of active cases over the last few weeks depicts the consistent decline in active cases.

India's Daily Positivity Rate is 1.82 percent, as of today, it said.

"India has maintained the daily positivity rate below 2 percent in last few weeks (19 days)," the ministry said.

The total recoveries have surged to 1,04,80,455.

"The difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to97.13 percent. The total recovered cases are 67.6 times the active cases," the ministry highlighted.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

It said 86.04 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states and union territories.

At 7,030, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries while 6,380 people recovered in Kerala in a span of 24 hours followed by 533 in Tamil Nadu.

The ministry said that 84.67 percent of the new cases too are from six states and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,356. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,992, while Tamil Nadu reported 514 new cases.

Six states and UTs also account for 71.03 percent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 30 followed by Kerala (20). West Bengal and Chhattisgarh reported 7 casualties each.