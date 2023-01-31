 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
About 3 lakh women farmers benefited from PM-KISAN, Rs 54,000 crore transferred to them so far: President Droupadi Murmu

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

Economic Survey 2023: India is known for development, moving away from days of policy paralysis, President Droupadi Murmu said

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said about 3 lakh women farmers have been benefitted from PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 54,000 crore has been transferred to them so far.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began, Murmu said the government's priority is 11 crore small farmers who were for decades deprived of the benefits. These farmers are now being empowered.