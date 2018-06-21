App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

About 17k trees to be felled in South Delhi for redevelopment of central govt accommodations

Around 11,000 trees would be cut just in Sarojni Nagar, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly 17,000 grown trees would be chopped off for redevelopment of central government accommodations in south Delhi, according to an official. The trees would be cut in various areas, including Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, an official with the Forest Department said on the condition of anonymity.

Around 11,000 trees would be cut just in Sarojni Nagar, the official said.

The Forest Department had given the permission to cut nearly 17,000 trees to make way for redevelopment of central government accommodations in the area, he said.

According to the Environmental Impact Assessment report, around 1,454 trees would be felled in Nauraji area and 3,906 trees in Netaji Nagar.

related news

An official of the National Building Construction Corporation India Limited, a central public sector undertaking, said they planned to plant over 10 times of what had to be cut in the process.

According to a NBCC report, the plantation would be done two weeks after the rain starts, as the trees benefit from the seasonal rains.

Activists have protested against the felling of the trees.

"We have never seen compensatory plantation to be a successful solution for cutting old trees. Given Delhi's pollution levels it is necessary that old trees are not uprooted," said Padmavati Dwivedi, an activist.

Environment lawyer Aditya Prasad said the move would be "suicidal".

"There is no place to grow for compensatory plantations in Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar. Given the spiking pollution levels, the move would be suicidal," said Prasad.

Ten saplings have to be substituted for every tree cut, as per guidelines by the Forest Department.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 10:21 am

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.