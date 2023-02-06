English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    About 150 roads closed in Himachal due to recent snowfall

    Higher reaches and tribal areas in Lahaul and Spiti received another spell of mild snowfall while intermittent light rains lashed parts of Kangra, Shimla, Chamba and Kullu districts

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    About 150 roads, including three national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh due to recent snowfall, according to the state emergency operation centre here.

    Higher reaches and tribal areas in Lahaul and Spiti received another spell of mild snowfall while intermittent light rains lashed parts of Kangra, Shimla, Chamba and Kullu districts, the meteorological (MeT) department said.

    Khoksar received 3.4 cm of snow followed by Kukumseri and Keylong which received 1.7 cm and 1 cm of snowfall, respectively.

    A maximum of 130 roads were blocked for vehicular traffic in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Chamba, five in Kullu, two each in Kangra and Shimla and 200 transformers and eight water supply schemes were disrupted, the emergency centre said.