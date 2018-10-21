App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abolish practice of burning of Ravana's effigy: Shankaracharya to President Ram Nath Kovind

Shankaracharya was referring to the tragedy near Amritsar in Punjab, in which 59 people were mowed down by a train after a crowd of Dussehra revellers had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shankaracharya Adhokshjanand Dev Tirth Maharaj has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to abolish the "orthodox practice" of burning of demon king Ravana's effigy as part of the Dussehra festival. Talking to reporters here on October 21, the Hindu religious leader requested the president to issue orders to "abolish the custom...as it is not only against the basic Hindu culture but it also opens the gate for Joda Phatak-type tragedy".

He was referring to the tragedy near Amritsar in Punjab, in which 59 people were mowed down by a train after a crowd of Dussehra revellers had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy.

He said that according to Hindu mythology, last rites of a deceased are performed only once, and Ravana's last rites were performed by Vibhishana in the presence Lord Ram.

He said burning of effigies in large-scale also cases pollution.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 06:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

