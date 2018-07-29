App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abolish APMC cess, professional tax under GST: Maha traders

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra traders have urged the government to abolish the APMC cess and professional tax under the goods and services tax (GST).

The Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) along with the Poona Merchant Chamber and Federation of Associations of Traders Pune also noted that the plastic ban in Maharashtra was ill-timed.

They appealed to the state government to postpone the ban unless viable and durable alternate to plastic is identified.

"We are in favour of protecting the environment but without viable and durable alternative of plastics - specifically plastic for packaging - the blanket ban on plastic is creating more hassle to general public, traders and Industries of Maharashtra," they said in a statement.

The traders also strongly opposed FDI in retail and objected to the back-door entry of Wall Mart in India via domestic e-commerce player Flipkart.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 07:40 pm

