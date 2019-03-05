App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Abhinandan cut' given to over 650 people in Bengaluru

The IAF pilot has become a legend of sorts after he shot down an F 16 aircraft in a dogfight and the manner in which he carried himself with dignity on being held captive after his MIG 21 Bison was downed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Abhinandan Varthaman
Abhinandan Varthaman
Inspired by wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman's bravado, his haircut and the 'gunslinger' moustache, a hair-designer here Monday gave over 650 people a similar look free of cost.

The IAF pilot has become a legend of sorts after he shot down an F 16 aircraft in a dogfight and the manner in which he carried himself with dignity on being held captive after his MIG 21 Bison was downed.

Clippings of his calm demeanour while being questioned by his captors won the hearts of one and all. "Considering the popularity of our proud soldier, we decided to give free 'Abhinandan Cut' to all for a day at my salon and spa," hair designer Nanesh Thakur of Nanesh Hair Salon & Spa told PTI.

By offering the 'cut', I will be instilling patriotism among the youth, which will motivate them to choose a career in the defence services. Overnight, the pilot became a 'cult figure' as he shot down an F-16 belonging to Pakistan.

In the course of the dogfight, his plane too was hit, but he ejected safely and was caught by the Pakistan authorities. Videos shared by Pakistan of the 'big catch' showed Abhinandan bleeding, but he putup a brave front and refused to divulge any information to thePakistan military.

As a "goodwill gesture", Pakistan released Abhinandan to de-escalate tension post-IAF's retaliatory attack targetting the terror camps in the neighbouring country. India had carried out pre-emptive strikes to avenge the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers by a Jaish suicide-bomber at Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Abhinandan #Bengaluru #Current Affairs #India

