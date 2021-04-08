English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and attend the Annual Market Analysis Conference (EDECMA) starting 10th April at No Cost!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Abducted CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Naxals

Manas was taken as hostage by the insurgents following the gunfight in Bijapur area of Bastar on April 3.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST
22 Indian security personnel were killed in the ambush in Bijapur on April 3 (Representative image)

22 Indian security personnel were killed in the ambush in Bijapur on April 3 (Representative image)


Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was released by Naxals on April 7, four days after he was abducted following an ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Manhas was taken as hostage by the insurgents following the gunfight in Bijapur on April 3. As many as 22 Indian security personnel were killed in the attack.

A CRPF officer, while confirming the release of the jawan, told Hindustan Times that he was freed in "deep jungle" at 5 pm. He was subsequently brought safely to the CRPF camp in Bijapur, news agency ANI reported.

Manhas, a member of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF, was among the 31 jawans left injured in the ambush.

In Jammu, dozens of relatives and neighbours of Manhas took to the streets and blocked the main road outside his Burnai residence on April 4, raising slogans of "bring back our hero", "long live India" and "shoot the traitors of the nation."

Close

Related stories

Following the jawan's release, his wife Meenu expressed gratitude towards the government. She told reporters that the authorities should be lauded for ensuring that Manhas is freed, adding that "this is the happiest day in my life".
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bastar #BIjapur #Chhattisgarh #CoBRA Commando #CRPF #Maoists #Naxals #Rakeshwar Singh Manas
first published: Apr 8, 2021 06:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.