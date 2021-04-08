Abducted CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Naxals

22 Indian security personnel were killed in the ambush in Bijapur on April 3 (Representative image)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was released by Naxals on April 7, four days after he was abducted following an ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Manhas was taken as hostage by the insurgents following the gunfight in Bijapur on April 3. As many as 22 Indian security personnel were killed in the attack.



Chhattisgarh: CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas brought to CRPF camp, Bijapur after he was released by naxals pic.twitter.com/gjPgFJEeDt

— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

A CRPF officer, while confirming the release of the jawan, told Hindustan Times that he was freed in "deep jungle" at 5 pm. He was subsequently brought safely to the CRPF camp in Bijapur, news agency ANI reported.

Manhas, a member of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF, was among the 31 jawans left injured in the ambush.

In Jammu, dozens of relatives and neighbours of Manhas took to the streets and blocked the main road outside his Burnai residence on April 4, raising slogans of "bring back our hero", "long live India" and "shoot the traitors of the nation."

Following the jawan's release, his wife Meenu expressed gratitude towards the government. She told reporters that the authorities should be lauded for ensuring that Manhas is freed, adding that "this is the happiest day in my life".