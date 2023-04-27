 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abbott India recalls batch of Thyronorm due to labelling error

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

"This is due to a labelling error in a small percentage of bottles from this batch which has been mislabeled with the dose strength as 25 mcg, whereas the bottles contain 88 mcg tablets," the drug maker stated.

Drug maker Abbott India is recalling a batch of medication used to treat hypothyroidism due to a labelling error, according to a public notice issued by the company.

The Mumbai-based company said it is voluntarily recalling one batch of Thyronorm tablets, manufactured in March this year.

The batch has been invoiced only in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, it added. Patients who have recently purchased Thyronorm with batch no AEJ0713 are requested to return the bottle to the chemist they purchased it from or notify the company, Abbott India said.