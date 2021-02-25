English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Abandoned car on Carmichael Road in Mumbai sparks bomb scare

"It is not an assembled explosive device, further investigation is going on," the police said.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST

Gelatine sticks were found in a car found abandoned near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house - Antilia, on February 25, the Mumbai Police said.

WhatsApp Image 2021-02-25 at 20.29.41

The suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road. A bomb disposal squad was called in by the police, who found some explosive material gelatin inside.

WhatsApp Image 2021-02-25 at 20.29.42

"It is not an assembled explosive device, further investigation is going on," the police said on Twitter.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #mumbai
first published: Feb 25, 2021 09:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.