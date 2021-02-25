Abandoned car on Carmichael Road in Mumbai sparks bomb scare

Gelatine sticks were found in a car found abandoned near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house - Antilia, on February 25, the Mumbai Police said.

The suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road. A bomb disposal squad was called in by the police, who found some explosive material gelatin inside.



A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Rd this evening under limits of Gamdevi Pstn. BDDS & other Police teams reached the spot immediately, examined & found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It’s not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on.

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2021

"It is not an assembled explosive device, further investigation is going on," the police said on Twitter.