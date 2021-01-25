Aarogya Setu app | Centre, NIC should not share user data without informed consent: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court, on January 25, issued orders restraining the Central government and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) from sharing the data of Aarogya Setu app users.

In case the data controller wants to share the data of Aarogya Setu tracking application users with other government agencies, it would have to obtain the informed consent of the users first, reported Bar and Bench.

The interim order passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Vishwajith Shetty stated: “Till further orders, we restrain the Government of India and National Informatics Centre from sharing the response data, by applying provisions of Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020, unless informed consent of user is taken.”

The Karnataka High Court bench further observed that prima facie the court holds that informed consent of users is not taken before sharing response data as provided in the Aarogya Setu Protocol 2020.

In December 2020, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing on behalf of petitioners, had argued before the court that the data controller must not divulge user data to third parties unless specific informed consent of users has been obtained.