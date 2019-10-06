App
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarey protest: SC takes suo motu cognisance, special bench to hear matter tomorrow

Earlier in the day, students and environmental activists had requested the CJI to use his special jurisdiction

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on October 6 took suo motu cognisance of Aarey tree felling issue and converted a representation handed by students to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi, into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), News18 has reported.

A special bench will sit on October 7 to hear the matter.

Earlier in the day, students and environmental activists, in a last ditch effort to stop the felling of over 2,500 trees of the Aarey forest in Mumbai, had requested the CJI to use his special jurisdiction and "go out of the conventional way to put a stay on the felling of trees in Aarey by Mumbai Authorities".

Close

In a statement to the media, the student delegation said the decision was taken as "there is no time left for filing an appeal petition and going through legal technicalities as by then Aarey will be cleared off by the Mumbai Authorities".

related news

The trees are being felled to make way for a metro rake depot after the Bombay High Court on October 4 dismissed a clutch of petitions challenging the Mumbai civic body's order for chopping the trees. The HC on October 5 refused to grant stay on felling of trees.

Justice SC Dharmadhikar refused urgent mentioning in the case and asked the petitioners to approach Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

Following this, protest ensued in which 38 people were arrested out of which 29 were produced before the Borivali Court, which sent them to judicial custody. The 29 were given conditional bail earlier in the day.

First Published on Oct 6, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #Aarey #Current Affairs #India

