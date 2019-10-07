App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aarey: Metro says will abide by SC order on tree felling

The corporation is executing 33.5-km long Colaba-Speez Metro 3 and has alreay cut as much as 2,141 trees in the disputed site

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Having cut all the trees it wanted to fell for the metro car shed in the Aarey Colony, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Monday said it will abide by the Supreme Court and will not chop any more trees for the project in the city's green lung.

The corporation is executing 33.5-km long Colaba-Speez Metro 3 and has already cut as much as 2,141 trees in the disputed site.

A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire matter while hearing suo moto on the matter and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 by its forest bench.

Close
"We respect the order of the Supreme Court. No further tree felling activity at the car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony," MMRC tweeted.

related news

"As on date 2,141 trees have been felled," MMRCL tweeted again.

The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents.

Other works, including clearing of logs of already felled trees, will continue at the site, it said further.

MMRCL said following the Bombay High Court order on October 4, upholding the permission of the tree authority of BMC, 2,185 trees were felled on October 4 and 5.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 09:17 pm

tags #Aarey #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.