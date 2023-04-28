 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarey forest: SC permits tribals to move HC on felling of trees

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for some tribals who claim to be living in the Aarey forest area, and asked them to intervene in a pending petition before the Bombay High Court on the issue.

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted some forest dwelling tribals to move the Bombay High Court with their grievances related to the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest for the metro rail project.

Many trees being cut for the project are on their land.

The senior lawyer said, "We seek to intervene. I appear for the tribals and others who will be displaced if the trees are cut...49 trees are on our land." The bench said a petition is already pending before the high court and they can raise the issue of enforcement of their right there.