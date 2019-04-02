App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP will discuss prospects of pre-poll alliance with Congress

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, while releasing the Congress's election manifesto, had said his party was open to stitching alliances across the country and was 'very flexible' on the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid Congress president Rahul Gandhi's remarks that his party was flexible and open to alliances, the AAP Tuesday said it will discuss the prospects of a pre-poll tie up with the grand old party with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders. "It was just a statement. We will discuss this with Arvind Kejriwal and other party members and let you know," AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said while responding to a question at a press conference held at the party head office here.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, while releasing the Congress's election manifesto, had said his party was open to stitching alliances across the country and was "very flexible" on the issue.

On being asked if there was any confusion over a possible alliance with the AAP, Gandhi told reporters, "There is no confusion on this. The situation is actually very clear on this issue. We have constructed alliances. We have been open to construct alliances and we have done it across the country. We are very flexible on this issue."

An air of uncertainty has shrouded the Congress alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

The Congress party unit in Delhi is divided on the issue with a section for and another against an alliance.

The party has been dilly-dallying on the issue and has not been able to take or announce its decision in this regard.

The AAP has been criticising the Congress leadership and has accused the party of "arrogance" in firming up an alliance with it in Delhi.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Experience is Helping us Win Key Moments: Fleming

Cong's Promise to Repeal Sedition Law Will Make Terrorists Smile, Says ...

Wayanad Ground Report

Chhattisgarh Man Gets 20 Years' Imprisonment for Raping Toddler

‘Will Not Treat Loan Default by Farmers as Criminal Offence’: Rahu ...

Unable to Pay EMIs, Pilots Write to DGCA, Jet CEO; Seek Interest on Sa ...

UP BJP Leader’s 36-second ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ Chant in Rally Goe ...

Taliban Commander Among 12 Killed in Afghanistan

ED Attaches Rs 315 Crore Assets of Firm Linked to TDP MP

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar still on sche ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: RCB end with 158/4

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's new still shows Chulbul Pandey taking a strol ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

Omar Abdullah schools Gautam Gambhir, advises him to tweet about thing ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.