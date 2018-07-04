AAP vs L-G verdict highlights: Kejriwal calls cabinet meet to ‘discuss critical projects which were blocked’

Live now
Jul 04, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Key points from Supreme Court’s verdict
Delhi cannot have full statehood in view of earlier 9 judge verdict
LG has no independent decision making powers, except for matters on land, public order and police
The doctrine of aid and advice enhances the Constitutional value of collective democracy: Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud
'LG cannot interfere into every decision of the elected govt'
Obeying constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility: CJI Misra
CJI Dipak Misra reading out the judgment
SC to deliver verdict on Delhi government's administrative tussle with the Lieutenant Governor
AAP v LG tussle: Here's what former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit has to say on Supreme Court's verdict
As Supreme Court delivered a judgement in AAP government's favour on Wednesday, limiting the exercise of independent decision-making powers of the Lieutenant Governor, except for matters on land, public order and police, Sheila Dikshit said there is no change.
The Supreme Court ruled that states and the Centre should maintain a cordial relationship in areas within the dominion of state. But Delhi is different, it is not a state, the court ruled.
Here are the key points from Supreme Court’s verdict:
# LG is bound by the aide and advice of Delhi’s Council of Ministers.
# Government has the power over all areas except land, public order and police.
# LG's concurrence is not necessary in every decision of the government.
# National Capital Territory of Delhi does not have full statehood.
The Supreme Court of India has delivered a unanimous verdict with all five judges — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, D Chandrachud and A Bhushan — said the decisions taken by the elected state government of Delhi has to be respected and the Lieutenant Governor should act as per the aide and advise of the state government.
Delhi’s Council of Ministers have to communicate its decision to the Lieutenant Governor. However, this does not mean the Council of Ministers are bound by the L-G: Supreme Court
In its judgement today, the Supreme Court also said that 'Delhi cannot have full statehood in view of an earlier nine-judge judgment.'
LG has no independent decision making powers, except for matters on land, public order and police
In what observers feel is a major win for the Delhi Government, the Supreme Court of India has made it clear that the Lieutenant Governor has no independent decision making powers under the Constitution, except for matters related to land, public order and police.
The doctrine of aid and advice enhances the Constitutional value of collective democracy: Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud
'LG cannot interfere into every decision of the elected govt'
In a three-judge majority of CJI Dipak Misra, AK Sikri and AM Khanwilkar, the Supreme Court verdict has said that the Lieutenant Governor cannot interfere into every decision of the elected state government, Live Law has reported.
Lieutenant Governor is bound by the aid and advice of Council of Ministers: The Chief Justice has said while reading out the judgement.
The relationship between Centre and the state government should be healthy: CJI Misra
Obeying constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility: CJI Misra
While reading the judgement in the Supreme Court, CJI Dipak Misra has said that 'obeying the constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility', according to reports.
NEWS FLASH: Chief Jujstice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has started reading out the judgment.
SC to deliver verdict on Delhi government's administrative tussle with the Lieutenant Governor
The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the Delhi government and its administrative tussle with the Central government today. The Aam Aadmi Party earlier filed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Captial. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. along with Manish Sisodia and others, undertook a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the matter.