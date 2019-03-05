App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP to start door-to-door campaign for Delhi's full statehood

The AAP has already constituted 1000 teams for the door-to-door campaign from March 10 and make people aware of the statehood issue, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Aam Aadmi Party is planning to start a door-to-door campaign from March 10 for full statehood for Delhi, the party sources said.

The AAP has already constituted 1000 teams for the door-to-door campaign from March 10 and make people aware of the statehood issue, they said.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had decided to sit on indefinite hunger strike from March 1 demanding statehood for Delhi but later postponed it in view of the sensitive Indo-Pak situation.

The AAP has declared candidates on six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Kejriwal Tuesday claimed there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that the AAP is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".

Kejriwal's comments came in response to the Congress' announcement that it will not form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

A Ray of Hope - Second Man Cured of AIDS Through Transplant

India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Re ...

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire at Two Places Along LoC in J&K

Depressed Over Wife's Passing Away, Gujarat Man Chokes His Kids to Dea ...

Gujarat: Two Lion Cubs Found Dead in Gir Forest, Preliminary Probe Hin ...

Balbirnie’s Unbeaten Ton Helps Ireland Level Series Against Afghanis ...

Election Epicentre: Congress' 'Ekla Chalo' vs Modi's Expanding NDA

‘Were 300 Mobiles Used by Trees?’ Rajnath Singh on Terrorists Kill ...

Delhi Commuters Can Locate Nearest Bus Stops, Plan Journey Through 'ON ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Bumrah stri ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni gets chased around by a pitch inv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.