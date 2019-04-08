AAP to launch second phase of Lok Sabha poll campaigning on April 10

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch its second phase of campaigning for the upcoming general election on April 10 with an aim to reach out to 35 lakh people, including the working-class population, and tell them about the importance of full statehood to Delhi.

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the booth-level workers of the party would go to people, instead of calling them to jan sabhas.

"In the first phase, we held jan sabhas with people, now we will go to the people, including the working class, and tell them about the importance of full statehood," he said.

Rai added that the campaigning would be held in three phases and the second phase would start from April 10.

"We will be engaging 13,814 booth heads and train them over the next two days to convey the message of importance of full statehood to the people," he said.

The AAP leader said the third phase of campaigning would be launched after the candidates file their nominations.

Rai claimed that his party's first phase of campaigning had pushed the BJP on the "backfoot".

"The BJP, which had thought it would have a walkover in Delhi, is now confused about which candidates should be fielded," he said.