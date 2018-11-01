AAP to contest on all LS seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party will independently contest on all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab but field candidates only in selected seats in other states, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

Rai, the party's Delhi convener, asserted the Congress was not a "serious player" in Delhi for the parliamentary polls and the AAP will win in a direct fight with the BJP.

"The AAP will contest independently on all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. In other states we will contest on selected seats where our organisational strength and local situations suit us," he told reporters here.

He said there were no chances of a 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) coming into being before the elections in 2019 and the BJP could be defeated only through state-specific strategies.

"In the current scenario, the Congress is not a serious player in Delhi for the 2019 parliamentary polls and there are no chances of its revival in the future," he said.