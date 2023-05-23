AAP, TMC and CPI opt out of new Parliament inauguration

The new parliament building.

The forthcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a fierce political storm as opposition parties argue that the President, as the embodiment of the highest Constitutional authority, should be the one to officiate the event.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress became the first party to announce that they would boycott the event, followed by the Communist Party of India and the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” TMC’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders are also deliberating with like-minded opposition parties whether to skip the event or not, said sources. The final decision will be made officially on May 24, they said.

As invitations for the inauguration were being sent to the political leaders to attend the ceremony, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had tweeted, “It looks like the Modi Govt has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While Former President, Shri Kovind was not invited for the New Parliament foundation laying ceremony.”

The Congress president further tweeted, “The President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building. The Parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority.”

Expressing resentment over PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses.”

The Aam Aadmi Party also announced that it will be skipping the inauguration ceremony saying not inviting the President is an “insult to her”.

“Not inviting Her Excellency the President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. @AamAadmiParty will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji not inviting His Excellency the President,” tweeted AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.