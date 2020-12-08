PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police denies claim

Arvind Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the agri marketing laws.

PTI
Dec 8, 2020 / 11:36 AM IST
File image

File image


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border, a claim denied by the city police.

Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the agri marketing laws.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Bharat Bandh

"On the direction of the Home Ministry, the Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence. Our MLAs were beaten. There is heavy barricading and even the house maid is not being allowed inside his house,” he alleged.

Close

Related stories

"We will all march towards the CM’s residence and ensure that the chief minister is released,” he said.

Refuting the charge, a senior Delhi Police officer said, "This is not true. The chief minister can come and go anywhere. We have our security personnel deployed outside his residence. Even last evening, he had come out”.

"There is absolutely no restriction on movement of people. We have deployed our teams there as a precautionary measure to avoid any clash between BJP and AAP members,” the officer said.
PTI
TAGS: #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bharat Bandh #Current Affairs #Delhi Police #farm bill #farm law #Farmers protest #ndia #Politics
first published: Dec 8, 2020 11:36 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.