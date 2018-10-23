App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP promises Rs 3-lakh loan waiver for farmers in Telangana

The AAP in-charge of the southern states and Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti had said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would contest all the 119 assembly seats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Loan waiver for farmers, a house for the roofless and higher budget allocation for agriculture are the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its manifesto for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana.

The party, which has no presence in the outgoing dissolved assembly, released its manifesto and the first set of 15 candidates for the elections.

The AAP in-charge of the southern states and Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti had said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would contest all the 119 assembly seats.

The manifesto promised a Rs 3-lakh loan waiver for farmers and a two-bedroom house for those who do not have any property.

The AAP would provide 20,000 kilo litres of free clean drinking water every month for each household and also pay half the rate for electricity, it said.

Convenor of the AAP local unit Ramu Goud said the party was planning to complete the process of selecting the candidates by this month-end.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 07:37 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.