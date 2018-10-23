AAP promises Rs 3-lakh loan waiver for farmers in Telangana

Loan waiver for farmers, a house for the roofless and higher budget allocation for agriculture are the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its manifesto for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana.

The party, which has no presence in the outgoing dissolved assembly, released its manifesto and the first set of 15 candidates for the elections.

The AAP in-charge of the southern states and Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti had said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would contest all the 119 assembly seats.

The manifesto promised a Rs 3-lakh loan waiver for farmers and a two-bedroom house for those who do not have any property.

The AAP would provide 20,000 kilo litres of free clean drinking water every month for each household and also pay half the rate for electricity, it said.

Convenor of the AAP local unit Ramu Goud said the party was planning to complete the process of selecting the candidates by this month-end.