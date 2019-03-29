AAP needs alliance in Haryana not Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party needs an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, but not in Delhi, for the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to a TV channel on the sidelines of an election rally in Vijaywada, Kejriwal said the party is capable of winning all seven seats in Delhi on its own.

"It is in Haryana that we need the support of the Congress. I don't understand why they are not forming an alliance with us in Haryana," Kejriwal told NDTV.

He also held a meeting with Punjab party workers in Delhi and asked them to dispel any rumours related to alliance with the Congress.

According to sources, the AAP wanted to contest on three seats in Punjab, two in Haryana and five in Delhi.

But due to looming uncertainty, the AAP announced all seven candidates in Delhi, eight in Punjab and is waiting for a response from the Congress over an alliance in Haryana.

On March 13, the Delhi chief minister had appealed to the Congress to join the proposed alliance between his party and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) but his offer was snubbed by his Haryana-ally, which said it can "never have any truck" with the Congress.

Kejriwal had said that an alliance between the AAP, the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party would defeat the BJP in the state.