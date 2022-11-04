 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM candidate for Gujarat

Sohil Sehran
Nov 04, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Isudan Gadhvi, who is the current national general secretary of AAP, entered politics on June 14, 2021. Earlier he was broadcast journalist.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image source: PTI/File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4 announced party’s chief ministerial candidate for upcoming Gujarat elections.

Kejriwal who was joined by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, “We don’t sit in rooms and choose chief ministerial candidates. We let people to choose their candidates. Over 16 lakh people sent their responses and have chosen Isudan Gadhvi as chief ministerial candidate.”

Gujarat Assembly elections have been scheduled in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Isudan Gadhvi, who is the current national general secretary of AAP, entered politics on June 14, 2021. Earlier he was broadcast journalist.

Sohil Sehran
TAGS: #AAP #Current Affairs #elections #Gujarat #India #Politics
first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.