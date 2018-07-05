App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 11:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP MLA dares Amarinder Singh to undergo dope test

Punjab Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa too visited the civil hospital for a dope test today. However, he could not be tested as he was on medication.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after the Punjab government made dope test mandatory for government employees, AAP MLA Aman Arora today challenged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take the test and set an example for his ministers and party lawmakers.

"I expected that being the first citizen of the state, he should have set an example by coming forward first for the dope test. Then, his ministers and MLAs would have followed," Arora, the legislator from Sunam who underwent a dope test at Mohali civil hospital said.

"I am also one of 117 MLAs of Punjab and I considered it my moral responsibility to go for the test," he said.

Earlier in the day, Arora in a tweet had said, "Though I'm not against (against) this order, but let's b (be) honest @capt_amarinder ji, it has been the Politicians who had patronised Drug Mafia. Instead of these orders, as head of the State, U (you) should have taken the first step. Nevertheless, I got my DOPE TEST done today. When r (are) U getting it done Sir?"

related news

Punjab Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa too visited the civil hospital for a dope test today. However, he could not be tested as he was on medication.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari welcomed the Punjab government's move and advocated drug test for all state MLAs and MPs.

"Dope Test of Govt Servants for recruitment/promotions proposed by Punjab Govt is a welcome step. Must be made mandatory for all MLA's & MP's from state. It would not only set an example but unreasonable classification between two classes of Public Servants may not meet test of law," Tiwari tweeted.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 11:22 pm

tags #AAP #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.