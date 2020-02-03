App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP likely to release their manifesto on February 4

'In the next three days, 15,000 meetings will be held. In the last phase, we would use the slogan 'acche honge paanch saal - Delhi mein toh Kejriwal' (five years will go well - Kejriwal should be there in Delhi),' Singh said on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AAP is likely to release its election manifesto on Tuesday, party leader Sanjay Singh has said. In the last three days of election campaigning, AAP will intensify its campaign through 500 members of its frontal organisations.

"In the next three days, 15,000 meetings will be held. In the last phase, we would use the slogan 'acche honge paanch saal - Delhi mein toh Kejriwal' (five years will go well - Kejriwal should be there in Delhi)," Singh said on Monday.

He also said party leaders will meet the Chief Election Commissioner Monday evening and seek a ban on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India

