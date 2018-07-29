AAP leaders accuse Bains brothers of 'breaking' party

AAP's Punjab unit today accused Bains brothers of the Lok Insaf Party (LIP) of trying to "break" the Aam Aadmi Party. The leaders alleged that while in alliance with the AAP, Bains brothers -- Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains -- always "betrayed" the party and "violated" the terms of alliance.

They said even in the joint meetings of AAP and LIP, Bains brothers had tried very hard to make AAP MLAs join the Lok Insaf Party but they always rejected their proposal.

In an official statement issued here, AAP co-president Balbir Singh, zone presidents Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Ravjot Singh, Dalbir Singh Dhillon, Gurdit Singh Sekhon, youth wing president Manjinder Singh Sidhu, women wing president Raj Lali Gill and trade wing president Neena Mittal asked the party volunteers to "stay alert" of Bains brothers' "attempt to break" the party.

This comes a day after eight MLAs of the AAP raised a banner of rebellion against the removal of Sukhpal Khaira from the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Yesterday, eight of the party's MLAs had openly revolted against the decision to remove Khaira as the leader of opposition, calling the move as "undemocratic" and demanded that it be reviewed.

Later, they, however, thanked the party MLAs for choosing a "hardworking" person belonging to a poor Dalit family as the leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The leaders today hailed the appointment of Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema as the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly.

They said by giving responsibility to Harpal Singh Cheema, the party gave representation to the "unnoticed and unheard" Dalit people residing in the state.