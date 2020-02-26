App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 01:39 PM IST

AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacks Delhi Police for 'failing' to contain violence in northeast Delhi

He claimed that law and order situation in the city has "deteriorated" after Amit Shah took over as the Union Home Minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday attacked the Delhi Police for allegedly failing to contain the violence in northeast Delhi and asked why the borders areas were not sealed despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's requests.

He claimed that law and order situation in the city has "deteriorated" after Amit Shah took over as the Union Home Minister.

"People instigating violence have no religion. It was a failure of the Delhi police which failed to seal the border areas. Why were the border areas not sealed despite Arvind Kejriwal's requests?" the AAP leader said.

"People are being killed, shops and homes are being burnt. The law and order is under the Home Ministry and since Amit Shah became the Home Minister things have deteriorated," he said in a press briefing.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 01:33 pm

