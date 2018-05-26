App
May 26, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP leader on indefinite fast demanding farm loan waiver in MP

Addressing AAP workers at Yadgar-e- Shahejahani Park here, Agarwal said the indefinite fast was to press for demands including loan waiver for farmers, cutting power tariffs by half and providing jobs for the unemployed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Madhya Pradesh convener Alok Agarwal today started an indefinite fast here demanding a loan waiver for farmers, lowering of power tariffs and creation of jobs.

Addressing AAP workers at Yadgar-e- Shahejahani Park here, Agarwal said the indefinite fast was to press for demands including loan waiver for farmers, cutting power tariffs by half and providing jobs for the unemployed.

"We will continue the fast till our demands are accepted," announced Agarwal.

He added that the fast had nothing to with the state Assembly polls slated for later this year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to implement the Swaminathan Commission report and provide farmers with MSP one-and-half times the cost of production. But nothing has been done so far," he said.

Agarwal said that despite being a power surplus state, 26 lakh homes in Madhya Pradesh did not have electricity.

He demanded that the power tariff in the state should be halved and electricity bills of farmers should be waived.

He alleged that, on an an average, five farmers were committing suicide in the state everyday.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics

