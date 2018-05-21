App
May 21, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP hits out at Centre for rise in fuel prices

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today hit out at the BJP-led central government for the price hike in petrol and diesel, saying it "adversely" affected the livelihood of the common man.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today hit out at the BJP-led central government for the price hike in petrol and diesel, saying it "adversely" affected the livelihood of the common man. The people of the country felt "cheated" by the Narendra Modi government in the wake of the increased prices of petrol and diesel, AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

The prices of petrol today stood at Rs 84.07 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 79.13 per litre in Chennai, Rs 78.91 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 76.24 per litre in Delhi. These were the highest petrol prices under the current BJP dispensation, while the price of diesel touched a high of Rs 65.65 per litre, Bhardwaj said.

"The Modi government is responsible for the inflation all around. From fruits and vegetables to petrol and diesel -- everything is severely affected by the daily price hikes," he added.

Despite a fall in the price of crude oil in the international market, the fuel prices were going up in the country, because the BJP government had increased the excise duty and taxes on petroleum products, alleged another AAP leader, Raghav Chadha.

