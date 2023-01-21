 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP govt writes to DU to lower cut-off for SC/ST students to fill vacant seats, VC says not possible to reopen admissions

Jan 21, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

The undergraduate admissions, which the university held through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time, concluded in December.

The Kejriwal government has written to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh highlighting the difficulties faced by SC/ST students during the admission process and urged him to lower the cut-off for them to fill the vacant seats.

But thousands of seats of the total 70,000 under various undergraduate courses could not be filled.

The vice chancellor, meanwhile, denied any plan to reopen admissions, saying the first semester is about to end now and it is not possible to take in new students.

Delhi SC/ST Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Friday wrote to Singh, seeking filling up of vacant seats in DU colleges by lowering the cut-off marks for SC/ST students.

"In the current year, about thousands of seats are lying vacant in the reserved seats for Scheduled Caste students in DU. Because this year the same process is not being followed for the admission of these students and the admission is based on the marks or rank obtained in CUET (Common University Entrance Test)," Anand said.