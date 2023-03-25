 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP govt trying to connect people with Delhi's rich history: Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Atishi, who recently took over as the tourism minister, inaugurated heritage walks at Siri Fort on Saturday.

Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi on Saturday said the AAP government is trying to connect people with the rich history of the national capital.

Atishi, who recently took over as the tourism minister, inaugurated heritage walks at Siri Fort on Saturday. "We have started the heritage walks from Siri Fort. The (Arvind) Kejriwal government’s effort is to connect the people of Delhi with the rich history of the city. New Delhi has so many monuments, so many historical places and we just drive past them. I myself did not know that Siri Fort was a university. It is important to know the history,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told PTI.

Talking about her priorities as the tourism minister, Atishi said she wants to introduce policies that aim at ”connecting all the experiences” of a tourist in Delhi.

"The biggest lacuna is that there is no experience to connect (the entire visit of a tourist). Our priority is to bring such policies that connect all the experiences of a tourist in Delhi,” she said.