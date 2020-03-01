App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP govt making efforts to provide relief to riot-affected people, says Arvind Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said he is personally trying to ensure that relief reaches each person in need, asserting that the government wants people to return to their homes and be welcomed by their neighbours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 1 said the AAP government is putting best efforts to provide relief to the people affected by communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said he is personally trying to ensure that relief reaches each person in need, asserting that the government wants people to return to their homes and be welcomed by their neighbours.

"We r putting best efforts. I am personally trying to ensure that relief reaches each person in need. Our aim is to bring their life back on track. We want people to return to their homes and be welcome by their neighbours," he tweeted.

The situation in northeast Delhi on Sunday afternoon remained peaceful with heavy police deployment in the areas which witnessed communal riots.

Police have also started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties have been damaged. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 05:45 pm

