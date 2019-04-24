App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP forms 24 frontal organisations for targeted campaigning in Delhi

These bodies would target particular groups and tell them what the AAP government has done for them and the benefits full statehood would bring for the national capital, the AAP said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Aam Aadmi Party has set up 24 frontal organisations, including special wings for women, auto drivers, senior citizens and on legal matters for targeted campaigning and hopes that the initiative would enhance the party's poll prospects.

"In the first phase, it was general campaigning. The second was campaigning that connected with floating voters and now in the third phase of campaigning, we would be identifying points that could give the AAP a jump or an advantage," the AAP said.

Sources said the party is hoping to get at least a four per cent jump in votes through targeted campaigning.

The party would come up with 24 types of pamphlets for each of the frontal organisations.

Women, senior citizen, youth, legal, doctors, minority, Purvanchalis, auto, e-rickshaw, South Indian and OBC wings are among the 24 frontal organisations established by the party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a meeting of all the seven candidates, MLAs and party leaders to review the political scenario and decide on the future course of campaigning.

On Thursday, Kejriwal would release the party manifesto, that is based on the agenda of granting full statehood to the national capital.

The manifesto would be released in the presence of senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting on the party's ticket from Delhi.

Sources said the manifesto would link different issues, the party feels, Delhi faces because of not having the status of full statehood.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:16 pm

tags #AAP #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

