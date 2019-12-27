App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP Delhi poll manifesto will be released between Jan 15-20: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a town hall meeting in North West Delhi's Pitampura, he said the document will be prepared in consultation with people and ideas on making the city clean and tackling the problem of traffic congestion would find prominent place in the manifesto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party will release its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly poll between January 15-20, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on December 27.

Addressing a town hall meeting in North West Delhi's Pitampura, he said the document will be prepared in consultation with people and ideas on making the city clean and tackling the problem of traffic congestion would find prominent place in the manifesto.

"It will be released between January 15 and 20, and would include issues raised by the people during their interactions with the party," he said.

Delhi assembly polls are likely to be held early next year.

"The issues that we will have in our next manifesto will be discussed and deliberated upon with the people. We are creating a list in consultation with the people. For instance, we discussed the issue of cleanliness and sanitation in Delhi at a public meeting on Thursday, and we believe it is a very important issue for the people," he said.

He said the issue of traffic congestion was discussed on Friday. "We will continue to discuss and add an issue every day to ensure that all important points are covered in our manifesto."

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 08:23 pm

