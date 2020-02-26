App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 04:53 PM IST

Manish Sisodia says ‘monsters have entered city’ as violence continues in Delhi

Taking to Twitter in the wake of violent clashes in northeast Delhi, he wrote, “It seems monsters have entered into our city to wreak havoc. These people cannot be Delhiites. They must all be caught and jailed at all costs, regardless of the religion they follow.”

Jagyaseni Biswas

Blaming outsiders for the violence taking place in the National Capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on February 25, said, “It seems as though monsters have entered Delhi”.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader’s comment came as riots continued to cut a grim picture in several pockets of the city. Twenty people have reportedly died in the clashes so far, including a policeman, and more than a hundred people have been injured.

The AAP national convenor also urged Delhiites to shun violence and said: “Whatever problems people have can be resolved peacefully. Violence will not help find a solution. This madness should stop.”

Meanwhile, water cannons were used to disperse a crowd that had gathered outside Kejriwal’s house, demanding him to come out and hold a dialogue.

Paramilitary troops have now been deployed in the affected areas to hold flag marches and patrol the streets to curb any further violence from taking place.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 04:53 pm

