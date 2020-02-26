Manish Sisodia says ‘monsters have entered city’ as violence continues in Delhi

Blaming outsiders for the violence taking place in the National Capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on February 25, said, “It seems as though monsters have entered Delhi”.



लगता है शहर में दरिंदे घुस आए हैं. ये हमारी दिल्ली की आम जनता नहीं है. ये लोग जिस भी धर्म जाति क्षेत्र से हैं इन्हें तुरंत पकड़कर अंदर डालना चाहिए. कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए. जो भी हो.

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 25, 2020

Taking to Twitter in the wake of violent clashes in northeast Delhi, he wrote, “It seems monsters have entered into our city to wreak havoc. These people cannot be Delhiites. They must all be caught and jailed at all costs, regardless of the religion they follow.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader’s comment came as riots continued to cut a grim picture in several pockets of the city. Twenty people have reportedly died in the clashes so far, including a policeman, and more than a hundred people have been injured.

The AAP national convenor also urged Delhiites to shun violence and said: “Whatever problems people have can be resolved peacefully. Violence will not help find a solution. This madness should stop.”



Delhi: Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. https://t.co/NWz03HQkQT pic.twitter.com/ybGwIw0cqo

— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, water cannons were used to disperse a crowd that had gathered outside Kejriwal’s house, demanding him to come out and hold a dialogue.

Paramilitary troops have now been deployed in the affected areas to hold flag marches and patrol the streets to curb any further violence from taking place.