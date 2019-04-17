App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP, Cong alliance talks inconclusive following disagreement over tie-up in Haryana: Sanjay Singh

Singh said he held talks with senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and PC Chacko, and proposed an alliance of 6:3:1 in Haryana on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The talks for an alliance between the AAP and the Congress ended "inconclusively" after the grand old party refused a tie-up in Haryana, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Wednesday.

However, sources claimed that the talks are very much on and a decision on an alliance might be taken in the next couple of days.

Singh said he held talks with senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and PC Chacko, and proposed an alliance of 6:3:1 in Haryana on Tuesday.

In Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had proposed to fight from one seat, while offering the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) six and three seats, respectively.

related news

"Congress leaders Azad and (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda have refused to form an alliance in Haryana. We were ready to give three seats to the Congress in Delhi if they had agreed to form an alliance in Haryana too," Singh said.

"The talks ended inconclusively between the two parties after the Congress refused a tie-up in Haryana," he said.

On Tuesday, the AAP had said it was ready to have further discussions with the Congress and that it had appointed a representative to take the matter forward.

The AAP has appointed Singh to hold alliance talks with the Congress and others.

The party has proposed a 10:5:3 ratio in Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh in which 10 seats are for the Congress, five seats for the AAP and three seats for the JJP, Singh said.

There has been an uncertainty over formation of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress for a few months now.

On Monday, amid a blame-game over seat-sharing in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a public spat, with the Congress president accusing the AAP of making a "U-turn" over alliance talks, prompting the Delhi chief minister to hit back at him.

Gandhi had said while the doors of his party are open, time is running out, but Kejriwal slammed him, questioning what U-turn was he talking about as the talks were still on.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #AAP #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonn ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Meghan Markle's sister takes swipe at mum-to-be for 'flaunting' lavish ...

Ranveer, Parineeti, Bhumi: Here are the spa therapies Bollywood actors ...

Game of Thrones: Dragon scene behind Kit Harington’s testicle trauma

How Lionel Messi reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League exit ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Kalank Movie Review: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Film is Tiring and Hea ...

After Shutdown, Jet Airways CEO Says All Jobs Cannot Be Secured during ...

Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History ...

In World First, United Kingdom to Verify Age Before Letting Users Acce ...

Peru's Ex-President Dies after Shooting Himself in The Head During Arr ...

Days After Cathedral Fire, 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' Jumps to Top ...

Yet Another Bangladeshi Actor in Soup Over Campaigning for TMC's Souga ...

Odisha’s Second Phase Polls Will Seal Fate of Several Political Bigw ...

Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur against ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

China claims Masood Azhar issue at UNSC headed for settlement

IT Grids case: UIDAI denies report of Aadhaar data breach

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Mayawati uses EC ban to launch nephew Akash Anand as successor; move t ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways suspends all operations temporarily; cash-strapped airline ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

NBA: With Magic gone, Los Angeles Lakers will need more than charisma ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Hyundai Venue 2020 compact SUV announced, to launch in India on 21 May
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.