you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP claims BJP involved in 'deletion' of 30 lakh votes in Delhi

Chadha claimed that the AAP has accessed certified copies of lists of deleted names.

The ruling AAP on Wednesday reiterated its allegation that the BJP was involved in the alleged deletion of a large number of votes in Delhi. At a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha presented purported lists containing names of 24 lakh voters that he claimed were "deleted from electoral rolls after the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections".

The BJP said the AAP's claim was a "cock and bull story".

Chadha claimed that the AAP has accessed certified copies of lists of deleted names.

"Around 30 lakh votes were deleted by the BJP in collusion with some officers of the Election Commission. The BJP wanted to avenge its defeat in the 2015 elections," he alleged.

BJP's leader Vijender Gupta said the AAP was lying about deletion of 30 lakh votes in Delhi.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 08:38 am

tags #AAP #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics

